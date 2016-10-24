Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Vybrant Faya is dead.

The 29-year-old died at the 37 Military Hospital on Sunday evening after a fatal motor accident on the Accra-Tema motorway.

A statement issued by the artiste's management on Sunday said,

“We are shocked and in total state of sorrow. We met with Vybrant and some of his family members on Sunday afternoon around 3pm and had a rather good discussion. Few hours after their departure we had a telephone call that Vybrant Faya had been admitted at the 37 Military Hospital after being involved in an accident…a team from SMF was quickly dispatched to the hospital only to be told that our brother has passed on.”

It added that “We are grief-stricken and cannot hold back our tears. Our deep condolences to the family. Family of Vybrant Faya is yet to release official statement on the issue. May Allah find a peaceful place for you brother till we meet.”

Born Emmanuel Kojo Quayeson, Vybrant Faya shot the limelight after releasing a hit single, “Mampi” over the Shatta Movement Family record label in 2014.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana