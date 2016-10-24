Dancehall artiste Vybrant Faya has died

Dancehall artiste Emmanuel Kojo Quayeson, better known by his stage name as Vybrant Faya, has died.

The artiste died Sunday, October 23 at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra after he was involved in an accident on the Tema Motorway.

Management of Vybrant Faya, known for the smash hit single ‘Mampi’, confirmed his passing in statement copied to Myjoyonline.com.

The statement said, “We are shocked and in total state of sorrow. We met with Vybrant and some of his family members on Sunday afternoon around 3pm and had a rather good discussion. Few hours after their departure we had a telephone call that Vybrant Faya had been admitted at the 37 Military Hospital after being involved in an accident.”

The statement signed by Kelly Nii Lartey Mensah, a member of Shatta Movement Family (SMF) Communication team noted that, “A team from SMF was quickly dispatched to the hospital only to be told that our brother has passed on.”

“We are grief-stricken and cannot hold back our tears. Our deep condolences to the family. Family of Vybrant Faya is yet to release official statement on the issue. May Allah find a peaceful place for you brother till we meet,” the artiste’s management added.

Vybrant Faya was born in Tema, Ghana on April 13, 1987 to Mr Samuel K Quayson and Miss Theresah Ackon.

Watch his hit single ‘Mampi’ below:



Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected] )