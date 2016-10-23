I will not record secular music anymore - OJ Blaq

Ghanaian hiplife artiste OJ Blaq, known in real life as Andy Nii Akrashie, has stated he is no longer going to record secular music.

The artiste was recently hospitalised after being diagnosed with double kidney failure.

“I will however not record secular music again but Gospel. I am not saying secular artiste are not God's own but for what God has done for me I want to preach about God to people,” he said.

He revealed this in an exclusive interview on 'Hitz High Table' show with Dr Pounds on Hitz fm.

According to OJ who is still receiving treatment, he’s been speaking with some producers and will start to record any time soon though he’s not fully fit.

“I will go back to the studio soon, I have spoken to Richie and other producers. I am not fully fit but I still want to do music,” OJ added.

OJ Blaq became famous for his role in TV series Sun City and was later signed by Lynx Entertainment where he released hit tracks such as Chale Wote, Joley, Me Wo Mmaa and Target.