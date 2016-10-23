MAMA 2016: Ghana wins no award

Ghana failed to win an award at the 2016 edition of the MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) which came off at the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg, South Africa Saturday night.

The Ghanaian nominees were no match for their African competitors at the biggest music awards scheme on the continent.

On the night, Stonebwoy lost out on the ‘Best Live’ award to Cassper Nyovest from South Africa while Kenya’s Sauti Sol beat Tema-based R2bees to the ‘Best Group’ award.

MzVee was no match for Nigeria’s Yemi Alade who emerged winner of ‘Best Female Act’ category. Zimbabwe’s Jah Prayzah also beat E.L to the ‘Listeners’ Choice’ award.

Nigerian music sensation, Wizkid was adjudged ‘Artist of the Year’ while the ‘Song of the Year’ went to ‘My Woman’ by Patoranking featuring Wande Coal.

The Awards was hosted by Bonang Matheba, Nomzamo Mbatha and Yemi Alade after Trevor Noah announced that he has withdrawn as the host of the awards after doctors ordered him to take a rest.

The event witnessed impressive performances from several acts including American hip-hop recording artiste Future, Patoranking and Sarkodie, Diamond Platnumz, Wizkid, Stonebwoy and Yemi Alade.

There was also a special tribute to South African Kwaito legend Mandoza, born Mduduzi Edmund Tshabalala. He died on September 18, 2016, at the age of 38 after a long battle with cancer.

Full list of winners below:

Best Lusophone Act – C4 Pedro

Best Francophone – Serge Beynaud

Best Male Artist – Wizkid

Listener’s Choice – Jah Prayzah

Best Group – Sauti Sol

Best Live Act – Cassper Nyovest

Legend Award – Hugh Masekela

Best collaboration – DJ Maphorisa ft Wizkid & DJ Bucks

Video of the Year – Youssoupha (Niquer Ma Vie)

Personality of the Year – Caster Semenya

Best Alternative – Shekinah and Kyle Deutsch

Best Female Act – Yemi Alade

Best International Act – Drake

Africa Re-imagined – Vuvian Onano and Mary Taedzerwa

Best Hiphop Act - Emtee

Best Breakthrough Act – Tekno

Song of the Year – My Woman (Patoranking featuring Wande Coal)

Artist of the Year – Wizkid

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected] )