2016 RTP Awards: Countryman Songo adjudged 'Personality of the Year'

Host of ‘Fire for Fire’ on Adom TV and Asempa FM, Patrick Osei-Agyeman, popularly known as Countryman Songo has been adjudged the ‘Personality of the Year’ at the 2016 edition of the Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards.

He declared the overall best radio and television personality at the 6th edition of the awards at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) in Accra Saturday night.

The annual RTP Awards recognises and awards excellence in radio and television in Ghana.

Apart from the personal award for being the ultimate award for the night, Countryman Songo and the Fire for Fire programme also scooped two other awards.

He was adjudged the ‘TV Sports Show Host Of the Year’ while ‘Fire for Fire’ was crowned TV Sports Program Of The Year.

Also on the night, TV Male Newscaster of the Year went to Israel Laryea of JOYNEWS while Nana Ansah Kaw IV bagged award for the Radio Talk Show Host of the Year for his show, That’s My Opinion on Joy FM.

The best local entertainment and news channel in Ghana, Adom TV was awarded the Digital TV Channel of the Year.

Ekyi Quarm, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Radio and Interactive Media was honoured with the Excellence Award in Radio Management.

The 2016 edition of the awards, hosted by comedian DKB witnessed performances from Shatta Wale, Kwadee, SP Kofi Sarpong, Eshun and Selecta.

Full list of winners below:

Best Radio Personality (Volta Region) – Nene Micheal Lamptey (Volta Premier)

Best Radio Personality (Northern Region) – Kweku Oduro (Kessmin FM)

Best Radio Personality (Central Region) – Ama Bawuah (ATL FM)

Best Radio Personality (Western Region) – Cassidy (Energy FM)

Best Radio Personality (Brong Ahafo Region) – Tony Kombla Abochi (Classic FM)

Best Radio Personality (Ashanti Region) – Sampson Nyamekye (Hello FM)

Best Radio Personality (Greater Accra Region) – Abeiku Santana (Okay FM)

Best Radio Personality (Eastern Region) – Dr Prekese (Bright FM)

Radio DJ of the Year – DJ Vyrusky (Starr FM)

Media Online Blog of the Year – Citifmonline

Radio Newscaster of the Year (Local Language) – Akosua Ago Aboagye (Peace FM)

Radio Newscaster of the Year (English Language) – Bernard Nsara Shaibu (Starr FM)

TV Male Newscaster of the Year – Israel Laryea (Joy News)

TV Female Newscaster of the Year – Akua Asanteba Mensah – Viasat 1 TV

Radio Development Show Host of the Year – Adwoa Yeboah Adjei – (Peace FM)

TV Development Show Host of the Year – Nana Yaa Konadu (Peace FM)

Radio Reggae Show Host of The Year – Fiifi Selah (Pluzz FM)

TV Reality Show of the Year – Live Inside and Win the Ride (ETV Ghana

TV Local Series of The Year – Cow And Chicken

Digital TV Channel of the Year – Adom TV

Radio Gospel Show host of the Year – Kwabena Boafo (Happy FM)

Radio Sports Programme of the Year – Angel Sports (Angel FM)

Radio Sports Show Host of the Year – Moses Antwi Benefo (Happy FM)

TV Sports Show Host of the Year – Patrick Osei Agyemang (Fire for Fire)

Radio Late Afternoon Show Host of the Year – Abeiku Santana (OK FM)

Radio Mid-Morning Show Host of the Year – Alex Ayensu Baah (Radio Gold)

Radio Morning Show Host of The Year – Kwami Sefa Kayi – Kokrooko (Peace FM)

TV Morning Show Host of the Year – Kokui Selormey Hanson (Viasat 1)

TV Sports Program of The Year – Fire for Fire (Adom TV)

TV Current Affair Show Host of The Year – Nana Aba Anamoah (State of the Nation Affairs) (GHOne)

Radio News Programme of the Year – Peace News at 6PM (Peace FM)

TV News Programme of the Year – Viasat 1 News (Viasat 1)

TV Entertainment Show of the Year – Celebrity Fan Zone (Viasat 1)

Radio Entertainment Talk Show Host of the Year – Agyemang Prempeh (Rainbow Radio)

Radio Talk Show Host of the Year – Nana Ansah Kaw 1V (Joy FM)

TV Male Entertainment Show Host of the Year – George Quaye (GhOne TV)

TV Female Entertainment Show Host of the Year – Stacy Amoateng (Platinum Network)

Radio Female Presenter of the Year – Naa Klordey Odonkor (Ultimate FM)

TV Female Presenter of the Year – Korkui Selormey Hanson (Viasat 1)

Radio Morning Show Host of the Year – Bernard Avle (Citi FM)

Television Morning Show Host of the Year – Gh Today (GH One) and Adekye Nsroma (UTV)

TV Programme of the Year – Good Evening Ghana (Metro TV)

Media Group of the Year – Despite Media Group

Radio Programme of the Year – Starr Chat (Starr FM)

RTP Personality of the Year – Countryman Songo

Honorary Awards:

Excellence Award in Radio Management – Samuel Atta Mensah (Citi FM)

Excellence Award in Radio Management – Ekyi Quarm (The Multimedia Group)

Excellence Award in Radio Management – Fada Dickson (Despite Media Group)

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected] )