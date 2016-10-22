Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Audio Report | 22 October 2016 19:49 CET

US Based Ghanaian Musician Rison Unleashes New Single "Shor Onaabu"

By HELLO GH

US based Ghanaian-Nigerian recording and performing artist known in showbiz circles as "Rison" has unleashed another stunning melody for your listening pleasure.

The young budding musician who does implausibly great at blending the local Twi dialect and the Ga language captioned his new song "Shor Onaabu" as he takes us through a musical lecture on love and lust. You would be amazed how Rison captured on the beat a protagonist's desire of kissing a significant other.

Produced by Beat Monsta, "Shor Onaabu" is an upbeat Afrobeats song that will keep you dancing after it hits your hi-fis.

According to the After Dark Music signed artiste "Rison" Shor Onaabu is one of the most favourite songs he has recorded so far and urged every man Jack to look out for more of such good tunes from him.

Enjoy!
Rison - Shor Onaabu (Prod. By Beat Monsta)
Direct link.... http://www99.zippyshare.com/v/RybdHwuJ/file.html

