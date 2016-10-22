New Music: Timitimi - 'akam Di Nelu' (my Hands Are Lifted)

Minister Timitimi is a Nigerian gospel music minister whose aim is to propagate the Gospel of Christ through his music. He has just released his latest single titled ''Akam Di Nelu'', which means ''My Hands Are Lifted'' in Igbo language (A Nigerian dialect).

"Yadah" is a form of praise that involves the lifting of hands in adoration of the awesomeness of God and his worthiness. In acknowledgment of who God is and the things He has done and still does, I decided to praise Him in "Yadah" "Akam Di Nelu". TIMITIMI

DOWNLOAD

Connect with Timitimi on Social Media

Twitter: @timitimismusic

Instagram: @timikellypraize

''AKAM DI NELU'' LYRICS

Intro

You are God 2x

Only you art God

You are God

Eh You are God 2x

Verse 1

I am that I am You're worthy to be praised

Lion of Judah You're worthy to be praised

Miracle worker You're worthy to be praised

Mountain mover You're worthy to be praised

Solo: I am that I am You're worthy to be praised Daddy me

Res: You're worthy to be praised

Solo: Miracle worker You're worthy to be praised Chioma me

Res: You're worthy to be praised

Solo: Ocean divider You're worthy to be praised Papa eh

Res: You're worthy to be praised

Solo: Mountain mover You're worthy to be praised Daddy me

Res: You're worthy to be praised

Verse 2

You're worthy to be praised husband to the widow

You're worthy to be praised father to the fatherless

Defender of your people eh strong and mighty in battle eh

You're worthy to be praised husband to the widow

Solo: I am that I am You're worthy to be praised Daddy me

Res: You're worthy to be praised

Solo: Miracle worker You're worthy to be praised Chioma me

Res: You're worthy to be praised

Solo: Ocean divider You're worthy to be praised Papa eh

Res: You're worthy to be praised

Jehovah Jireh You're worthy to be praised eh wo wo wo wo

Res: You're worthy to be praised

Refrain

You're worthy to be praised xxxxx

Verse 3

You visited Sarah in her old age

Gave her a son and made her to laugh

You shot the mouth of the lions

Made them a pillow for Your servant Daniel

Otim bo dom bo eh I bow down to worship You

Lepki kperem na la eh akam di nelu eh ewo

Chorus

Akam di nelu eh xxxxx