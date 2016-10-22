New Music: Timitimi - 'akam Di Nelu' (my Hands Are Lifted)
Minister Timitimi is a Nigerian gospel music minister whose aim is to propagate the Gospel of Christ through his music. He has just released his latest single titled ''Akam Di Nelu'', which means ''My Hands Are Lifted'' in Igbo language (A Nigerian dialect).
"Yadah" is a form of praise that involves the lifting of hands in adoration of the awesomeness of God and his worthiness. In acknowledgment of who God is and the things He has done and still does, I decided to praise Him in "Yadah" "Akam Di Nelu". TIMITIMI
Connect with Timitimi on Social Media
Twitter: @timitimismusic
Instagram: @timikellypraize
''AKAM DI NELU'' LYRICS
Intro
You are God 2x
Only you art God
You are God
Eh You are God 2x
Verse 1
I am that I am You're worthy to be praised
Lion of Judah You're worthy to be praised
Miracle worker You're worthy to be praised
Mountain mover You're worthy to be praised
Solo: I am that I am You're worthy to be praised Daddy me
Res: You're worthy to be praised
Solo: Miracle worker You're worthy to be praised Chioma me
Res: You're worthy to be praised
Solo: Ocean divider You're worthy to be praised Papa eh
Res: You're worthy to be praised
Solo: Mountain mover You're worthy to be praised Daddy me
Res: You're worthy to be praised
Verse 2
You're worthy to be praised husband to the widow
You're worthy to be praised father to the fatherless
Defender of your people eh strong and mighty in battle eh
You're worthy to be praised husband to the widow
Solo: I am that I am You're worthy to be praised Daddy me
Res: You're worthy to be praised
Solo: Miracle worker You're worthy to be praised Chioma me
Res: You're worthy to be praised
Solo: Ocean divider You're worthy to be praised Papa eh
Res: You're worthy to be praised
Jehovah Jireh You're worthy to be praised eh wo wo wo wo
Res: You're worthy to be praised
Refrain
You're worthy to be praised xxxxx
Verse 3
You visited Sarah in her old age
Gave her a son and made her to laugh
You shot the mouth of the lions
Made them a pillow for Your servant Daniel
Otim bo dom bo eh I bow down to worship You
Lepki kperem na la eh akam di nelu eh ewo
Chorus
Akam di nelu eh xxxxx