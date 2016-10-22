Kwabena Kwabena Presents GH¢20,000 To Korle-Bu Cardio

Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena and his management team have handed over a sum of GH¢20,000 to the National Cardiothoracic Centre, Korle-Bu, to support patients with critical heart conditions.

During the presentation ceremony, the multiple award-winning music icon disclosed that his management is striving to redeem the outstanding pledges from individuals and other corporate bodies who have extended a helping hand to the Save A Life Foundation.

Kwabena Kwabena, therefore, appealed to corporate societies, companies, churches and individuals to bring back hope to persons, especially children with acute heart diseases.

Save A Life Foundation aims to help the less-privileged and also seeks to raise awareness of the increasing pressure at the National Cardiothoracic Centre and the challenges facing its employees, which need urgent attention.

Fablinks CEO, Frema Ashkar, who doubles as the manager of the renowned musician, disclosed that the Save A Life Foundation values every support from all entities and individuals.

She stated that notable individuals have adopted some children with heart-related diseases to support their treatment.

Dr Enstua Mensah received the cheque on behalf the CEO of National Cardiothoracic Centre, Korle -Bu, Dr Lawrence Agyemang Siriboe.

“We want to encourage Kwabena Kwabena and his management to do more to help the centre since it so expensive for patients diagnose of heart-related diseases to afford the cost of heart surgery,” Dr Enstua Mensah added.

Meanwhile, the Save A Life Foundation has fulfilled its promise of paying for the heart surgery for 15 patients.

Save A Life is a charity foundation of award-winning contemporary highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena, that seeks to raise funds to support children suffering from hole-in-heart conditions to undergo surgeries at the Cardiothoracic Centre in Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The foundation was borne out of the increasing need to save the lives of children with the hole-in-heart condition whose parents cannot afford the cost of surgery. The project which started in 2013 has been supporting selected children with critical heart conditions every year.