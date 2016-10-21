13 female celebrity fights that rocked Ghana

There are a lot of females in the Ghanaian showbiz industry who were at one point good friends but are no more cool.

Below is a list of some celebrity fights that rock Ghana.

Yvonne Nelson and Yvonne Okoro

These two top actresses were very tight but they are not seen together anymore. For years now, they have not featured in movies together and its because their friendship went sour.

Mzbel and Stacey Amoateng

Mzbel went gaga when Stacey Amoateng showed a portion of an interview they had when she had earlier pleaded with the TV presenter to edit that portion because Ghanaians would insult her if she is seen on TV talking against Christianity. Stacey didn’t do as Mzbel requested and that is when their beef started.

Delay and Ahuofe Patri

These two ladies played with the minds of Ghanaians prior to the premiere of Cocoa Brown TV series. Delay threw jabs at the Youtube star on Instagram when Ahuofe attached Cocoa Brown to her name. Delay claimed it belonged to her but it was all hype for their TV series.

Delay and Caroline Sampson

Radio presenter Caroline also joined Ahuofe Patri to fight Delay over the name Cocoa Brown tag but it was all hype.

Afia Schwarzenegger and Mzbel

Afia and Mzbel were very good friends but they are not seen together anymore. Mzbel confirmed their breakup at a press conference held months ago. She said at the venue of the press conference that she has tried several times to solve her issue with her old friend but all efforts have proved futile.

Kaakie and MzVee

The two dancehall musicians are just fighting over a crown which doesn’t exist and they have released songs throwing jabs at themselves.

Kaakie and AK Songstress

Kaakie is not just beefing MzVee, she has issues with most of the female dancehall artistes. After Kaakie released her diss song to throw jabs at MzVee, fellow dancehall musicians AK Songstress also entered the booth to reply her with a diss song.

Afia Schwarzenegger and Delay

This beef has been there for many years and only God knows when the two would become friends again, maybe never.

Yvonne Nelson and Sandra Ankobiah

They used to attend almost all events together but that has become history. Two peas in a pod they were but they have fallen far off where the chips may now.

Diamond Appiah and Mzbel

Diamond and Mzbel would be the right persons to tell us why they are always at each other’s throat on social media. These ladies are always firing 'missiles' at each other on Facebook and Instagram.

Diamond Appiah and Afia Schwarzenegger

These two ladies are not friends. I just want to know how the atmosphere would be like when they come face to face. The social media war is what they always do to show the world that they are enemies.

Tracey Boakye and Matilda Asare

This is a National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) war. Tracey Boakye and Matilda Asare on a radio station in Kumasi traded insults because the latter claims NDC stars have exchanged their conscience for cash. Tracey didn’t spare her at all for making such allegation against NDC stars, which included her.

Leila Djansi and Akorfa Edjeani Asiedu

The two produced ‘I Sing Of A Well’ movie years ago. These two seem to be singing diferent verses from Brandy and Monica's 'The boy is mine' hit song. The issue of who owns the right to the movie became a problem between them as each of the two claimed ownership to the title.

Bibi Bright and Nana Akua Addo

This beef is the latest in town. Bibi Bright has been disgracing her fellow actress on social media network, Instagram for hours. Bibi has accused Nana Akua of many things but Nana Akua has been mute.