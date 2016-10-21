Joey B, MzVee, Lil Shaker to perform at Miss Malaika finale this Saturday

The grand finale for the 2016 edition of Miss Malaika Ghana is on Saturday, October 22 and the artists who will be performing on the night have been revealed.

Organisers of the pageant, Charter House, have revealed that MzVee, Joey B and Lil Shaker will be performing on the night.

The event will be at the National Theater on Saturday, at 8pm.

Ten beautiful and intelligent ladies will be competing for the crown on the night.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana