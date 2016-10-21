Controversial musician Wanlov the Kubolor has revealed that he once tried to get a green card to become a permanent resident in the US by marrying an American lady.

He revealed that he and the lady agreed to have a marriage of convenience just for him to move to America in 2006.

Wanlov made the revelation on the AM Show with Roland Walker Friday. He said he gave up on his mission as soon as American officials gave him an unexpected condition.

“They are like you have to stay here for two years before you get the Green card [then] I said charley I’m tired so I just came to Ghana,” he revealed.

He explained further that, “We actually agreed that we are doing the marriage for the green card so we haven’t divorced yet but we did this for papers.”

“I have an American wife but I didn’t do the green card when they said I have to stay two more years to get it, I left…” the Ghanaian-Romanian musician noted.

A United States Permanent Resident Card, formerly known as Alien Registration Card or Alien Registration Receipt Card, is an identification card attesting to the permanent resident status of an alien in the United States. It is known informally as a green card.

Born Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu, Wanlov said he has eight children, two of whom are adopted. He described the two, one of them 27 years, as “bonus children”.

The mothers of his children, he revealed as scattered across the globe. Two are in Ghana – one is a Japanese and the other Ghanaian. The rest are in America, UK, Denmark and other parts of the world.

He says he is hoping to have Brazilian and Zulu (South Africa) children.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected] )