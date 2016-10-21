Patience Ozokwo stars alongside her Son Uche Ozokwo in her first ever UK Nollywood film "Why Marry?".

It was produced by Visionary Bridget Benjamin and Directed by UK Nollywood pioneer Nelson Spyk.

The premiere held in London was the most expensive movie premiere at £100 (N54,000). The movie also featured Van Vicker, Princess Brun Njua, Suzi Oben, Labell Diamond, Mazi Obi, Goretti, Gift Boyo, Vera B and a host of other top UK stars.

The movie was a fantastic drama that sees Mama G in a great form as she reprised her role as the most brutal mother in-law in Nollywood history.