Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Nollywood Media | 21 October 2016 12:10 CET

Patience Ozokwo stars alongside her Son Uche Ozokwo in her first ever UK Nollywood film "Why Marry?".

By Daniel Sync

It was produced by Visionary Bridget Benjamin and Directed by UK Nollywood pioneer Nelson Spyk.

The premiere held in London was the most expensive movie premiere at £100 (N54,000). The movie also featured Van Vicker, Princess Brun Njua, Suzi Oben, Labell Diamond, Mazi Obi, Goretti, Gift Boyo, Vera B and a host of other top UK stars.

The movie was a fantastic drama that sees Mama G in a great form as she reprised her role as the most brutal mother in-law in Nollywood history.



































Nollywood Media

You can not defend a problem at the level of thinking that created it.
By: Prof. Alex Appiah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img