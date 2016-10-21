The Chief of Staff has cautioned Ghanaian adults against consuming large volumes of sweet fruit juice because it is not good for their health.

Julius Debrah said the drink contains a lot of sugar meant to boost the growth of children.

They are therefore not meant for adults.

Speaking to supporters of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Brong Ahafo Regional town of Wenchi, he said adults who take very sweet fruit juices would go down with a sickness called “Kalyppolities.”

'I am pleading with you that you the adults here if you take Kalyppo, the sugar content can leave you with some sickness so please don't take it,' he said in Twi to the supporters who shouted 'Noooo.'

International media Reuters reported the fruit juice stunt meant to make a meal out of the NPP leader for supping the drink has become an albatross around the neck of government.

“An attempt by Ghana's ruling party to make fun of the main opposition candidate in the presidential election by posting a photograph of him sipping from a small carton of Kalyppo fruit has backfired, with his supporters adopting the brand to rally support,” the report said.

Just when the euphoria about the drink has shown signs of waning, the former Local Government Minister has fanned the flame, urging NDC supporters to desist from sweet drinks.

He, however, did not deviate from the purpose of his visit to the region. He told the supporters to go out in their numbers on December 7 to cast their votes for President John Mahama.

According to Mr Debrah, the President is one such individual who remains true to his words and would fulfill every promise made to Ghanaians.

Gov't Attacks Local Industry

Meanwhile a group, which introduced itself as 'Truth Forum' has issued a press statement which described Mr. Debrah's statement as “irresponsible” and aimed at killing local businesses

The statement noted:

The Truth Forum, condemns the reckless and irresponsible pronouncements made by the Chief of Staff, Mr Julius Debrah, urging Ghanaians to stay away from Kalyppo, a locally-made fruit juice.



It is rather unfortunate that, after 8 years of making a complete mess of the Ghanaian economy, the John Mahama-led NDC government has decided to not only negatively tag our local industry, but take us back to the dark days in our history.

It will be recalled that a few weeks ago, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Akufo-Addo, was spotted in photograph drinking Kalyppo fruit juice. The photograph went viral on social media, with Ghanaians from all walks of life identifying with him by posting selfies mimicking him drinking the locally made juice. It is obvious that sales of Kalyppo has increased tremendously in recent times.

After presiding over several years of unending power crisis, high taxes, petroleum price hikes, high utility tariffs, mismanagement of the economy, unstable currency which has resulted in collapse of many businesses and rendering hundreds of thousands of Ghanaians jobless, it is regrettable that such comments would come from the Chief of staff. Instead of outlining what has been done to curtail the energy crisis in the long-term, as well as measures put in place to make the business environment conducive for business to thrive, this is how low government has decided to sink.



This brings back memories of terror on private entrepreneurship; and as a people, we must condemn such utterances in our political discourse.



We are therefore calling on Mr. Julius Debrah to apologise for the irresponsible statement, and also to the manufacturers of Kalyppo and the general public.



Signed

Anthony Abayifaa Karbo

Member Truth Forum