Wiyaala Talks Music On VOA

Ghanaian Afro pop singer and songwriter, Wiyaala, will feature on Voice of America's (VOA's) 'Music Time in Africa' show hosted by Dr. Heather Maxwell today, October, 21, at 21:00 GMT.

Every week, the VOA profiles artistes on the African continent and this week it makes a stopover in Ghana for a musical chitchat with the ace musician, who will share with the world how she got into music and what inspired that.

The dusky lady will also touch on her upcoming musical collaboration with South African music legend, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, and also her relationship with Angelique Kidjo.

“Noella Wiyaala is a very unique musician and a music powerhouse. She’s already hoisting the flag of Ghana high and by dint of hard-work and good management, I believe she would become a global music icon of great pre-eminence like Angelique Kidjo, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, et al,” said University of Ghana’s Eugene Selorm Owusu, who is VOA’s stringer in Ghana.

The show can be accessed in Ghana on 98.1 FM and www.voanews.com the world over.