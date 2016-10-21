Daniel Adjei  Poised To Release Album

Ghana's gospel music industry is about to witness another sensational and inspiring gospel artiste in the person of Daniel Adjei, who is poised to release his danceable album titled, 'Memfata' very soon.

For over a decade the undiscovered artiste has been seriously working behind closed doors on its 10-track album, which is a collection of soul-inspiring motivational songs.

The album, produced by Kwaji Music Productions and set to be launched on October 30 this year at the New Nation's University College, Madina in Accra, will witness performances by Hannah Marfo, Nana Yaw Asare, Kofi Sarpong, among others.

Having vowed to commit himself to changing the trend of Ghanaian gospel music, Daniel Adjei, who hails from Aburi in the Eastern Region, has successfully and skilfully blended elements of traditional gospel beat with a bit of contemporary (gospel) beats to compose extremely electrifying songs.

The album contains inspirational and soul-soothing songs; and most of them can be considered as good, with the fusion of sweet rhythms and danceable beats. The instrumentation, as well as the backing vocals makes the songs on the album extraordinary.

Known for his mid-tempo gospel flair, soulful arrangements and stunning vocals, Adjei, who is also assistant revenue officer (ARO) at the Customs Exercise and Preventive Service (CEPS) division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), has been doing songs which inspire, amaze and leave the audience exhilarated any time he is on stage.

Tracks such as 'Otonko,' 'I Don't Know,' 'Oman Bapa,' 'Jesus The Defender,' among others, are mid-tempo songs.

Although the album is his maiden one, Adjei expects it to do better on the market than others because “all the songs are unique, enjoyable and educative.”

By George Clifford Owusu