Patience Nyarko Honoured



Two-time Gospel Artiste of the Year and Gospel Song of the Year nominee at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Patience Nyarko, was last Saturday honoured with a prestigious award, for her tremendous contribution to the gospel music industry.

The sensational gospel diva was awarded Pan-Africa Inspirational Gospel Song Writer of the Year at the maiden edition of Pan-Africa Eminence Awards, for her commitment, dedication and immense contribution in spreading the gospel and reforming people through music.

Presenting the award to the songstress, ace actor David Dontoh, said, “You are seen as an inspiration and a motivator to people through the music you have produced in the past years. Many song writers were nominated and through comprehensive research and gathered information, the selection committee gave careful consideration from which you emerged winner.”

Delighted Patience Nyarko, receiving her award, acknowledged the Almighty God for His blessings, her management team – Trust Production – and all her fans. She dedicated the award as her contribution towards peaceful elections this year and promised to continue with the good work that she had already started.

Patience Nyarko is a renowned Ghanaian gospel musician who has been consistent in the music industry for the past four years. She has won awards, including Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Gospel Industry Awards 2012 and has also been nominated several times for awards in different categories at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

She composed and recorded a song titled, 'Seyiaa' for the Ghana Black Stars during the 2014 World Cup competition in Brazil. Some of her most popular songs are 'Wafom Kwan,' 'Menwu,' 'Mekasa Ama Awurade,' 'Anebre Mpaeye' and 'Wodaada.'

Ahead of the 2016 elections, Patience Nyarko has composed a peace song entitled, 'Ye Pe Asomdwe,' which specifically aims at increasing awareness on the need for peaceful elections because “Ghana is the only motherland we all have.”