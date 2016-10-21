President Mahama, Nana Addo To Grace Mark Obi's Album Launch

Newest Ghanaian gospel musician,Mark Obi is set to launch his highly publicised debut album titled “Emerepa Beba” (Better Days will come).

The 8-track plus 2 bonuses album will have its launch on Sunday, October 30 , 1pm ,at the John Wesley Methodist Church Hall(Mamprobi Palladium).

Special guests to grace the occasion are President John Dramani Mahama,the flag bearer of the New Patriotic party Nana Akufo-Addo,Sports Minister Nii Lamptey Vanderpuye ,Accra Major Oko Vanderpuye ,Charles Kofi Wayo among others.

Explaining why “Emere pa beba” is unique from some of the top albums released this year by, ambitious Michael Obi asserted that he is personally unique and the album is filled with the holy spirit which will positively impact people .

Under Jopre Music production,Mark Asante aka Mark Obi started his music career as a highlife musician in 2005 before converting into a gospel musician through the help of his prophet. told me to do gospel 2005 engineer in Aburi Tims from Abetifi ,Esther Smith and mama Esther

Emmanuel Nii Ofei Amu Mensah the CEO of Jopre Music Production, who also spoke with www.razzonline.com called on churches and gospel music enthusiasts to come and witness the biggest album launch for 2016

He then endorsed the coming of President Mahama ,Nana Akufo-Addo and the other dignitaries in the rib breaking video below!