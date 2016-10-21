New Music: Nuru Goes Afrobeat On 'Zangtimana'

Taking a step further, Ghanaian musician, Nuru has just released some new music off his forth-coming debut album, Lighting as hinted on his twitter account.

https://twitter.com/thisisNURU/status/789343652912963584

After the success of his previous song and music video, ‘In A Moment’, which earned him an AFRIMA nomination this year, X'treme Music presents an afrobeat song by Nuru titled ‘Zangtimana‘, a Dagbani word to mean 'Give It To Me'. This a new and different style from Nuru as compared to his previous drops. This definately proves that Nuru is a versatile artiste. The song was produced and mastered by the renowned PossiGee at MoB Studios, Tema- Ghana.

Nuru hints, he will be dropping visuals to this musical piece in some few days from today.

Enjoy!

Soundcloud Link: https://soundcloud.com/thisisnuru/nuru-zangtimana-prod-by-possigee

Hulkshare Link: http://www.hulkshare.com/43c2jksxqccg