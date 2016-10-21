Fan Love: This Lady's Wish Was To Look Like Selly Galley For Her Birthday

Selly Galley is one of the style icons Ghana can boast of. The actress/TV presenter, has made it a point to stun every public appearance, as she continues advocating support for the local fashion Industry.

Selly Galley's impact is becoming more and more pronounced, as one fan replicated her look recently. According to sources, the lady whose identity is unknown, went through a lot of stress to achieve Selly Galley's red-carpet look at the Golden Movie Award. We'd remember the controversy that came with this look, as the media reported that it cost Selly Galley Ghc14,000 to achieve her glam on the night.

From the hair, to make up and the ball gown, this fan was determined to look like her style icon, as she celebrated her birthday. Sources close to AlwayPosh salon, report that the lady came in and asked to be given a make over that'd fulfil her longing to look like her icon. The cost for her hair alone is reported to hit Gh2200.





