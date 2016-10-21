Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 21 October 2016 11:46 CET

Kumawood Actresses Are Interested In Married Men - Bridget Serwaaa

By SeanCitygh.com

Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Bridget Serwaa Agyeman has stated that she is not ready to publicly announce her husband because she fears some of her own people in the industry.

According to Bridget in an interview with Kumasi based Ash FM last Sunday, some of the industry players are smart in snatching husbands and boyfriends of others hence she will not make it public who the father of her daughter is.

"For my husband, I will not make it public. There are a lot of smart people in the industry who will see no wrong with snatching your guy. He who has seen doesn't see again. I want to state for a fact that my daughter has a father but disclosing It, never. At the right time you will get to know who is this man. I want to also say that Mr Yesu Burkason is not the father of my daughter. He's like a brother to me."

The question about who is the father of her recently outdoored daughter has been an issue her fans are asking for.

A recent allegation in the news had it that Mr Listowell Yesu Burkason, former GJA boss in the Ashanti Region is the father with which Bridget has rubbished it.

I risked for my people,now they got what they want,they don't even know mmy name.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D
