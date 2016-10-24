Shatta Wale releases song on Mahama, Nana Addo

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has released a song new song aimed at promoting peace between supporters of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the opposition New Patriotic Partty (NPP).

The song capitalizes on the personality of the leaders of both parties to ask Ghanaians to promote and ensure peace before, during and after this year's polls.

Shatta Wale also emphasized the recent 'Kalyppo craze' attributed to Akufo-Addo and Mahama's use of his [Shatta Wale's] “Mahama paper” hit song, to drum home the message of unity among the two major political parties.

He likened the relationship between President John Mahama of the NDC and the NPP's Nana Akuffo-Addo to that of himself and fellow artiste Samini saying, “don't waste your time to fight [over them]”.

In a line of the song he urged Ghanaians to take their destiny into their own hands and not depend on politicians to change their economic fortunes.

Shatta Wale has been described by some industry players as a success of Ghanaian music this political season because he is the only artiste whose songs are being used by both parties.

The two major political parties, the NDC and the NPP use his songs, “Mahama paper” and “Kakai” respectively on their various campaign platforms.

'I'm a big fan of Shatta Wale – Akufo-Addo'

The 2016 Flagbearer of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo, earlier this month revealed that he is a big fan of Shatta Wale .

Shatta Wale had earlier that the day tweeted that he never knew the Flagbearer was a great fan after he heard one of his hit songs, “Kakai” at the latter's manifesto launch.

Akufo-Addo in a rely to the tweet replied, “Yes, I'm a big fan”.

Mahama paper song “lovely”

President John Mahama while in Tamale in August 2016 described as “lovely”, dancehall artiste Shatta Wale's hit song titled “Mahama Paper.”

In an interview with state-owned Radio Savannah in Tamale, he said he liked the song and when he enquired about its meaning, he was told; “Mahama Paper is our currency; the cedi and that all of us [should] spend it and that we must protect it.”

'I will not endorse any political party'

The artiste had earlier served notice that he will not endorse any political party ahead of this year's general elections in December.

According to him, he is ready to perform to entertain his fans but not openly endorse any party as other artistes in the country have done.

By: citifmonline/Ghana