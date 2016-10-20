Bisa Kdei To Headline "Ntoma Dance Festival" In Calgary, Canada

After a record breaking All White Party event in Toronto last year, the "Mansa" Hitmaker is set to entertain citizens of Canada once again.

This year, Bisa Kdei is headlining the Ankara/Ntoma Dance Festival which is taking place on 22nd October 2016, at Parkdale Community Hall.

MCs for the night are, Mc Adora Nwarfo, Mc Ben Ayerfo and Mc Bonde.

Bisa Kdei has over the years made Ghana proud with his God giving talent. He has series of hit songs and other successful collaborations with top musicians in Ghana and beyond.

The current High Life artiste of the year has arrived safely in Canada with his team and are fully powered to thrill patrons at the community hall with good music from Africa, Ghana.

If all you want to experience at the Ankara/Ntoma Dance festival is good music and fun, then Bisa Kdei is bringing this form of entertainment to you.

