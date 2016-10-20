Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Music News | 20 October 2016 18:39 CET

Bisa Kdei To Headline "Ntoma Dance Festival" In Calgary, Canada

By Bossu Kule

After a record breaking All White Party event in Toronto last year, the "Mansa" Hitmaker is set to entertain citizens of Canada once again.

This year, Bisa Kdei is headlining the Ankara/Ntoma Dance Festival which is taking place on 22nd October 2016, at Parkdale Community Hall.

MCs for the night are, Mc Adora Nwarfo, Mc Ben Ayerfo and Mc Bonde.

Bisa Kdei has over the years made Ghana proud with his God giving talent. He has series of hit songs and other successful collaborations with top musicians in Ghana and beyond.

The current High Life artiste of the year has arrived safely in Canada with his team and are fully powered to thrill patrons at the community hall with good music from Africa, Ghana.

If all you want to experience at the Ankara/Ntoma Dance festival is good music and fun, then Bisa Kdei is bringing this form of entertainment to you.

Watch video of how Asamoah Gyan performed I Love You by Bisa Kdei...

Music News

If it is harder for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God, then it is easier for a poor man to enter.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img