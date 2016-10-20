Shatta Wale asks fans to shame politicians

Controversial Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, also known by the stage name Shatta Wale, says some politicians are a bunch of greedy people.

Some the country's politicians, he said, only think about their interests and not that of Ghanaians.

The ‘Dancehall Commando’ made the comments at a festival in Suhum in the Eastern Region.

Shatta Wale during a performance paused to advise his fans to eschew violence before, during and after this year’s elections.

Right after that, he launched an attack on politicians.

“We need peace in our country. It does not matter if you dey NPP, you dey NDC, you dey CPP, you dey PPP, you dey FPP or you dey JPP, if that is what you want. Chose somebody who you think can rule you as a person,” he urged.

He advised them not to allow themselves to be influenced by money from politicians in order to vote for a particular party or individual. He also urged them to ensure that they would not be lured by anybody to engage in violent activities.

The multiple award winner went ‘bonkers’ shortly after the advice. He told fans to use the ‘F-word’ on any politician who attempts to incite them to engage in any unruly behaviour in their quest to win this year’s elections.

“If any politician comes to you and gives you money to go and fight with another party, tell him Shatta says ‘F**k’ your mother. Any grown up person is supposed to give good advice. So, if anybody decides to lure you into violence tell them that ‘wo maame t**,” he shouted.