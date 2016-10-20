The Pan African Writers Association, Ghana Association of Writers and the Colombian Embassy will be hosting the award-winning Ghanaian writer and journalist Kofi Akpabli at a monthly literary café, today [Thursday] October 20.

The reading is scheduled for 6pm at the residence of the Ambassador of Colombia.

Under the auspices of Her Excellency Claudia Turbay Quintero, Columbian Ambassador to Ghana, the event will offer patrons the opportunity to enjoy book readings, poetry, current affairs discussions, culture and more.

Since July 2016 when Ghana hosted famous Columbian poet, Maria Gomez Lara at a poetry reading event in Accra, the cultural cooperation between the two countries has seen a lift.

In August, the first reading soiree was organised which featured Dr. Kojo Arthur an expert in Akan cultural symbols as the guest author.

At this upcoming session, Kofi Akpabli will, among other works also delight the audience with excerpts from his new work 'Made in Nima' from the new Commonwealth Anthology Safehouse: Explorations into Creative Non-Fiction, which has just been published in London.

About Kofi Akpabli

Akpabli is an academic, journalist and travel writer whose repertoire oozes creativity and inspiration. His scholarly interests include researching and communicating key values of African art and culture. Whether he is covering a 9/11 memorial on Ground Zero in New York or discovering traditional taboos in Ghana's Upper West Region, human interest is ever his soft spot.

Kofi Akpabli writes 'Going Places', a weekly column in the Mirror newspaper which focuses on culture and tourism issues.

As a culture writer he has examined topics which have usually been overlooked by his peers. In June 2011 in South Africa, Kofi was voted CNN Multichoice African Journalist for Arts and Culture for the second time; making it the only time an African has annexed the CNN African Journalist Awards back-to-back.

He has also won National and Ghana Journalist Association Awards in Arts and Tourism. Kofi started writing in 1991 when, as a student, an historical play he wrote captured first prize in a Panafest Play Writing Contest. The theatre piece, 'The Prince and the Slave' has subsequently run at the Art Centre in Accra, Kumasi and at the Cape Coast Castle.

Books he has authored include:

Tickling the Ghanaian-Encounters with Contemporary Culture

Harmattan- a Cultural Profile of Northern Ghana-

Romancing Ghanaland the Beauty of Ten Region

A Sense of Savannah-Tales of a Friendly Walk through Northern Ghana

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana