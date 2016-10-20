Ghana Music Week Festival postponed

The Ghana Music Week Festival, which was scheduled to start Friday, October 21, 2016, has been postponed to December 30.

In a statement, the organisers of the festival stated that the postponement was to help them 'fix a technical element.'

“The postponement has become very necessary to enable the organisers fix a technical element, responsible for delivering an unprecedented event-experience per GMW-UK concept,” the statement stated.

“The postponement would give us even more time to market the event adequately for the right impact, considering that GMW-UK primarily aims at marketing and driving the right traffic to the main festival in Ghana next March.”

The statement was signed by Freddie Annang, who is the chairman of the GMW-UK planning committee.

Stonebwoy is the headline artiste of the festival, with EL and Amakye Dede also performing.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana