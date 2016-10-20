Finally! Daasebre Gyamenah goes home on November 26

The maternal family of the late highlife musician Daasebre Gyamenah has announced his burial arrangements after a meeting on Wednesday.

The maternal family met in Anomabo and disclosed that the mortal remains of the late musician will be laid to rest on November 26.

The burial date is being announced after a tussle over who has the right to bury Daasebre Gyamenah ended up in court.

The late musician’s maternal family had gone to court to seek an injunction to stop the paternal family in Koforidua from burying the musician on a proposed October 14 date.

The paternal family of the artiste, after the initial impasse, agreed to relinquish his remains for burial after a meeting last week Friday.

But both families met and agreed that the late Daasebre Gyamenah will be buried at Anomabo Ndasimam in the Central region.

Enoch Gyedu, who speaks for the late musician’s maternal family, disclosed to Hitz @ 1 that the three-day final funeral rites of the late musician will kick off on November 25.

There will be Wake Keeping on November 25 followed by burial on the November 26. There will be a Thanks Giving Service on Sunday, November 27.

Yaw Boateng who speaks for the paternal family, which did not participate the final decision making, explained that they did not attend the meeting because they did not get a formal invitation from the maternal family.

Daasebre Gyamenah died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Friday, July 29, 2016.

