MUSIC: DJ Santo @iamdjsanto - DAKKADA Ft. IdiokAboy x Okpo Rekordz

​IdiokAboy DJ Santo comes through with a new single - DAKKADA. The Hip-Hop General a.k.a Ebe-Iban, facilitates the ever first collaboration between the 2 brother/ rival Hip-Hop Cartels in the Akwa-Cross area of the South in Nigeria - IDIOKABOY NATION (Akwa-Ibom) x OKPO REKORDZ GANG (Cross River).

DJ Santo goes in hard, Zillions went in too alongside Pope Don X and Upper X wrapped it up chronologically. Here is another reason to believe Hip-Hop is not dead! Its Kelv J On The Phix. Hit DJ Santo up on your favorite social media;

