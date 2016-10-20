Celebrity war: Bibi Bright tears Nana Akua Addo to shreds on Instagram

Actress Bibi Bright has descended heavily on fellow actress Nana Akua Addo, launching a scathing attack on her and other actresses.

The actress, who is also a movie producer, in a post on her Instagram page Wednesday accused Nana Akua Addo of badmouthing her colleagues in the movie industry.

Describing the popular fashionista Nana Akua Addo as fake, Bibi Bright alleged that the actress has been pulling some movie personalities down.

Bibi, according to reports, might have been infuriated by comments persons she believes are close to Nana Akua Addo made about her.

Below is a heavily edited post she made on Instagram:

“This is the Nana Akua Addo that am taking about… The only “actress” whose profile is all about Instagram photo shoot, all she does is call A and talk about B, call B and talk about C.. She is competing with @zynnellzuh and always talking trash about this sweet girl just cos Zynell is an ORIGINAL SLAYER who at the same time is acting movies both Ghana and Nigeria …

She said to me “Bibi am going to keep doing photoshoot still I become a fashionista and take over @sandraankobiah who doesn’t even give a f**k about her. She doesn’t deserve shit if left to me alone. She is fake, envious and deceiving.

"It hurts me that our followers never get to know we actresses and actors really are. This industry is big enough for all of us so Nana Akua Addo do your photo shoots and get your Instagram likes and followers and leave us to be in our lane. You even hate @vicamichaels like who the f**k can hate Victoria ?"

Bibi in the post denied allegations that she has an affair with an unnamed bank manager: “Which bank manager has slept with me? I swear on Antoa that if any bank manager has slept with me…”

Actress Selly Ghalley, whose name was mentioned in one of the posts, said on Instagram: “Hate, 'enviness', backbiting, ungratefulness , jealousy, greed , "pull-her-down", pettiness, pride ... do not live here ðŸ'– . Be careful of those who ask you to hate others who have done nothing to you. We are more powerful when we support each other ðŸ˜Š”

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com