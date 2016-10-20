Photos: St John's, Kadjebi-Asato, Dzodze Penyi gear up for 2016 Skuuls Reunion

Three senior high schools Wednesday night took their turn in the Joy FM studio to join the fun as they prepare for the 2016 edition of the Joy FM Skuuls Reunion.

It’s nine days to the most-anticipated outdoor gathering on the Ghanaian entertainment calendar and the excitement is gathering momentum.

On Wednesday night, St John’s Senior High School from Sekondi, Kadjebi-Asato Secondary School and Dzodze Penyi Senior High School all the Volta region took their turn in the studio appearance session.

Their appearance was characterized by enthusiastic chants, expression of zeal and intellectual rigour as they faced off to prove which school is the best.

The old students of the three schools reminisced the good old days in school amid a charged atmosphere of jama music, sharp brain contest, rollcalls and calling of nicknames.

After the sharp brain contest, the three schools tied up at five correct answers.

The annual Joy FM Skuuls Reunion, which is the biggest outdoor event in West Africa, brings together thousands of individuals and groups under one roof to celebrate with old school friends, relive the memorable moments of senior high school days and reconnect with lost mates.

It is the only event that pulls the largest crowd to a competition of gari soakings, jama and all the things that were done way back in the secondary school days.

For over a decade, Joy FM has brought back these healthy rivalries in schools, in friendship as well as in sports and this year's won’t be different.

The 2016 edition of the Joy FM Skuuls Reunion comes off on October 29 at the Independence Square in Accra.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected] )