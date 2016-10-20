Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 20 October 2016 16:52 CET

NPP Has Better Policies Than NDC - Doctor Cann

Source: RazzOnline.Com
Doctor Cann
Doctor Cann

Publicizing your political affiliation as a journalist is almost forbidden in Ghana, but it’s gradually becoming a norm as astute broadcaster,Doctor Cann publicly declared his support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Explaining the motive behind his support for the NPP,Doctor Cann who is the host of Showbiz Xtra on Happy Fm revealed in an exclusive interview that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has better policies than the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Following in the foot steps of Ghanaian radio presenter and DJ with the Multimedia Group, Andy Dosty who has publicly endorsed the NPP,Doctor Cann further emphasized that he is for change and NPP is the strongest opposition party that can catapult the change that people are clamouring for.

The most thrilling part of the interview is when Doctor Cann passionately revealed to Rossy of www.razzonline.com that,”We saw what they did during Kuffour’s time .When it comes toe to toe, those who supports NPP are more than those who supports NDC…Oh Yes NPP supersedes NDC", Cann passionately opined

Kindly watch the full interview in the exclusive video below!

