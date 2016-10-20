‘Politicians Plotting To Kill Nana Addo’

Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, says some Ghanaian politicians are conniving to kill the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, before the December 7 general elections.

He said the assassins are plotting to carry out the operation during one of Nana Addo’s campaign tours.

The popular preacher did not mention the name of the supposed persons scheming to kill Nana Addo, but said they would shoot him at a rally.

Rev Bempah made the alarming allegation during an interaction he had with journalists on Tuesday. He said the supposed politicians have realised unless they kill Nana Addo, there is no way President John Mahama can win the upcoming election.

“God has revealed to me that some politicians in a certain political party in Ghana are conspiring with some members of the NPP to shoot Nana dead at a campaign tour. The NPP should not take this as a joke but rather provide tight security around the man,” he said.

Rev Bempah said the pulse of the NPP was tested when a stone was thrown at Nana Addo at a recent campaign in the Klottey Korle Constituency.

He advised the NPP to beef up security around Nana Addo when he is on a campaign tour and should not allow strange people to get near him.

Rev Bempah also entreated the Ghana Police Service (GPS) to provide adequate security for the NPP presidential candidate.

He advised those political leaders who are behind the plot to kill Nana Addo should change their minds or face the wrath of God.

Importation of Guns

Rev Bempah has also disclosed that a certain political party is importing guns to cause chaos on the voting day, stating, “God has revealed to me which party is doing that and where they are importing the guns from.”

He said, “On election day, there will be a lot of gunshots at NPP strongholds and many will sustain injuries while others too will lose their lives. The NPP must be ware.”

Rev Bampah warned the supposed political party to desist from any act that will bring war in the country, stating God will not spare the perpetrators.

By Cephas Larbi

