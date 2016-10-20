Miss Queen Universe Assists Needy Students

Top model Abena Akuaba Appiah, winner of Miss Queen Universe pageant, is collaborating with the Baldwin University Foundation (New York) to help finance tertiary education of a number of Ghanaian students.

Currently, she is a Mass Media Communications student at the State University of New York (USA.

Consequently, six Ghanaians are currently pursuing various programmes in a number of tertiary institutions.

As part of her social responsibility, the beauty queen with support from a number of institutions will soon set up a needy foundation to support a number of educational institutions as well as health facilities in the country.

Her foundation, BEATWAVES gathered, will also embark on various educational projects to promote education, culture and tourism.

Currently working on her first album, the beauty queen has participated in international modelling competitions such as Top Model Ghana 2013 and Top Model of the World 2013, where she emerged number 15 out of 60 countries that participated in the event.

A former fashion student of Radford University in Accra, the beauty queen is also a musician, actress and entrepreneur with years of experience in the fashion industry.

She has modelled for various designers from around the world, including Andreas Aquino (Spain), Sushma Patel (India), Catalan (France) and the late Kofi Ansah (Ghana).

She won Miss Universe Ghana 2014 and competed in the Donald Trump international pageant, Miss Universe, in 2014 and later became a brand ambassador for Garner Hair Products in the United States.

The runway diva has been involved in fashion shows with Contour Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, Vlisco, Woodin, Da Viva and GTP. She has been involved in the grooming of a number of young models who are expected to hit the catwalk soon.