Creative Arts for Change Pledges Support For NPP

The Central regional chapter of the Creative Arts for Change (CA4C), made up of musicians, artisans, actors, actresses, among others, has begun its house-to-house campaign for votes for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

CA4C which was officially launched in Agona Swedru on Tuesday was formed by the creative arts industry stakeholders in the Central Region to campaign for votes for the NPP.

Speaking at the launch, the Central Regional Chairman of the CA4C and President of the Musicians & Dancers Association of Ghana (MUDAG), George William Dickson, disclosed that members of the creative arts industry in the region have decided to campaign for the NPP because it is the only political party in Ghana today that has the country and the creative industry at heart.

He added that all promises made by the ruling government for the creative arts industry were not fulfilled, thereby, influencing their decision to team up and vote for NPP.

William Dickson also said the objective of the member of CA4C is to interact with ordinary voters and share their experience on the need for change in the leadership in the country “since it is the only way this country and its creative industry can see progress.”

He asserted that Ghanaians are faced with unprecedented economic hardships which have consequently led to job losses and high unemployment rate, poor healthcare provision and cut-throat utility bills.

Oh her part, the NPP parliamentary candidate for Agona West Constituency, Mrs Cynthia Morrison, expressed her gratitude to the group for their mission and pledged her support to ensure the NPP wins power in the parliamentary and the presidential elections in the December 7 general elections.

She urged all the electorate to vote massively for the New Patriotic Party.