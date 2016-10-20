Kwabena Kwabena To Thrill Fans @ +233 This Saturday

Highlife singer Kwabena Kwabena will give fans a delightful treat to commemorate his 38th birthday celebration with a live band concert.

The event, dubbed 'An Evening with Kwabena Kwabena', and powered by KB Musikz, will take place at +233 Jazz Bar & Grill, Accra on Saturday, October 22.

Kwabena Kwabena will mount the stage alongside stars like Kwame Yeboah, The OBY Band and a host of others who will thrill highlife music fans with good highlife music.

Kwaisey Pee who is the headline act for the concert promised to thrill fans and guests at the concert with most of his hit songs and electrifying performance.

BEATWAVES gathered that Kwabena Kwabena and other highlife musicians billed to perform at the event will treat their fans to unforgettable and splendid performances.

Kwabena Kwabena, known in real life George Kwabena Adu, is a musician, guitarist and an accomplished draftsman.

He began his music career at Hush Hush Studios, providing backing vocals for other musicians. He worked with artists like Tinny and A-Plus, and also did all the choruses on the 'Sounds of Our Time' compilation.

His first album titled 'Kwabena Kwabena' took him seven years to produce. His popular 'Aso' featuring Kontihene still remains a favourite for many Ghanaians.

The song won him the 2006 Ghana Music Award for Best Male Vocal Performance and Best Songwriter. He has performed with international artistes like Hugh Masekela and he has featured on more than 30 songs by other musicians.