NPP To Build 10 Theatres



As part of efforts to stimulate the interest of Ghanaians in arts and culture, the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has promised to set up not less than 10 theatres in all regions of the country.

“We will pursue the construction of modern large seating theatres in every regional capital, including Accra, Takoradi, Tamale and Kumasi,” Chairperson of the Creative Arts and Tourism Committee of the party and Member of Parliament (MP) for Anyaa-Sowutuom, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, revealed at a press briefing in Accra yesterday.

She disclosed this during an occasion to outline a number of policy initiatives the NPP intends to undertake when voted into power come December 7 when Ghana goes to the polls to elect a president and 275 members of parliament (MP) to steer the affairs of the nation.

Plan

With the exception of the already existing National Theatre in Accra which the party intends to expand, the chairperson of the committee indicated that nine new ones will be established in the remaining regional capitals.

Aside that, she indicated that the NPP's decision to set up an additional copyright office in Tamale to cater for the northern sector in addition to the existing ones in Accra and Kumasi, while promising to provide incentives to the hospitality and creative industries that would enable them to create jobs.

Flanked by some members of the industry, including popular highlife musician, Dada Kwaku Duah, famously known as Dada KD, movie producer Socrate Sarfo, member of the committee, Kojo Antwi, and a host of others, the MP assured industry players “we will make available funds to modernise and develop the sector and we will establish a creative arts fund.”

Concern

That, she added, was because “nothing demoralises a creative arts professional more than when intellectual property is stolen and misused with no consequences for the copyright thief.”

The NPP also has a plan to “collaborate with the chief justice to create a division of the High Court (instead of the current copyright tribunal), with focus on the creative arts to deal with all matters relating to intellectual property rights, complete with a dedicated enforcement unit and not the 4-man anti-piracy team when elected.”

“To provide an effective interface with government and other key stakeholders, the NPP will properly establish a creative arts council to coordinate and harmonise the various interests and fragmented associations into a well-functioning body to protect the interests of members,” she stated while educating the public on copyright laws and provide the necessary framework for payment of appropriate royalties for creative works.

Assurance

The NPP said they would equally collaborate with private sector interests to acquire the technology and equipment needed to log creative works in order to determine true and deserved royalties.

In order to stimulate an interest in the arts in young people, they plan to promote regional and district literature, music, dance and drama competitions, particularly in schools and colleges.

On behalf of the flagbearer of the NPP, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Madam Ayorkor Botchway expressed gratitude to all the celebrities and stakeholders who have openly supported their campaign and agenda for change, including those who have assisted them quietly in the background.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu