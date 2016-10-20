Having been crown Miss South-East Students Nigeria recently, multiple crown holder Queen Judith Orisaekeziem is saying that she is not in any way moved by her growing fame and the fact that many people want to do something with her.

The Imo State born beauty queen who was endorsed as the Face of Delicious Treat and one of the fore faces in the publicity of Imo Carnival 2016, said where she is at the moment is just one of the paths along the place she wants to be and she would never feel like she has arrived until her main dreams are perfected.

“I’m not yet there”, she said while speaking after a function in Owerri, the capital city of Imo State. “There are so many things I would really want to achieve and where I am today is just a path to it.

“It is common for some people to start feeling they have arrived especially when you look back and realize you have four crowns to your name in just one year that is yet to end. I am not moved by many people wanting to do something with me. I just take my time and plan everything in a way that will suit all parties and ensure that I don’t work myself out as well” she added.

Queen Judith Orisaekeziem who revealed that she is working on some exciting projects especially for students whom she is representing as Miss South-East Students Nigeria 2016, adding that seeing those projects take off successfully is the major thing she is focused on.

Face of Spicesy, Most Beautiful Model in Imo Diaspora, Face of Igbo Heritage and recently Miss South-East Students Nigeria 2016 are her crowns and the light skinned beautiful model has not forgotten that to whom much is given, much is expected.

“Every crown has a responsibility that will go with it and I have not forgotten that I am everything I am. I am model, a beauty queen and even when my life will be full of responsibilities, I am ready to live it because my people will always say that ‘mgberede nyiri dike, mgberede ka eji ama kwa dike’, so only savouring these responsibilities will make people understand that I am worthy all the crowns I have.

I really appreciate some wonderful people around me who have always helped me to stay focused, telling me what to do, especially when it comes to multitasking which I love doing. I am ambitious to the core and that is how I want to remain” she concluded.

She then hailed the Asacalem Entertainment team, for packing Miss South-East Students Nigeria 2016 very well, also hailing other winners and models who took part in the contest.

“Everything was awesome and they made me feel at home even when it was still a competition. They made the atmosphere lively for everyone and the other models were also wonderful because we all supported each other, working like a team throughout the camping period and the grand finale” she concluded.





