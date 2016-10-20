Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Audio Report | 20 October 2016

Audio: Cruz (@MrCruz7) - Show Love Ft. F2 (@F2Ibe) Prod. @CjayOkonkwo

By O\'town Gist

What will it take you to show love? Something or nothing; money, time or what?

Kings Music singer, Cruz takes on the issue of showing love in this track featuring award winning rap artiste F2. This is a wonderful track laced on a highlife beat made by Cjay their in house producer.

The song is what you want to listen to and what you have to meditate on.

Hit the download button.
https://www.dropbox.com/s/ey043htkhxrfywr/CRUZ-SHOW-LOVE-FT-F2.mp3?dl=0

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/140892

Divided we are weak: united, Africa could become one of the greatest forces for good in the world.
By: Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nk
