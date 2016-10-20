 Juliet Ibrahim Launches New Make-Up Line And Products

Award winning Actress/Singer, Philanthropist and entrepreneur Juliet Ibrahim has launched her own eye lashes and lipsticks make-up line in Accra.

The product, according to her, has been a talk on social media which motivated her to launch this new make- up and product line called Juliet Ibrahim’s Moda eyelashes and the Shades lipstick.

Juliet Ibrahim noted that her make-up line product which is making sales on the market has been already launched in Nigeria.

In an interview with her, she indicated that bringing her own make-up line has been her long time dream of becoming a reality.

She added that in spite of this being her first make-up line, it is not her first beauty venture because she runs a fashion house (House of Glamour located in Osu).

The Moda eyelashes, according to her, comes in three different types which are Mink fur which is the most popular around the world and the most affordable one (about 30ghc), the 3D lashes (most expensive one, going for about 50ghc) and the Horse hair lashes made from the horse hair ,also about the same amount as the 3d .

“These eye lashes are reusable, very well branded with instructions for first time users, very comfortable, easy to use, and long lasting and has no eye effect to it,” she added.

Juliet Ibrahim indicated that the shades lipstick also come in different types which includes the Moda jumbo lipstick, the Max lipstick made of Argan oil and the lip shining gloss also made of Argan oil thus its moisturizing and lasts for over eight hours.

The event was graced by her mum and sister Sonia, some top make –up artist like Rebecca Donkor of make-up Ghana, Nancy Black of Adriana make-up , Television and radio host personalities like Vanessa Gyan from live Fm, Cleff from hit Fm, Amanda Gyasi from Gh-one , Ameyaw Debrah and some people from the Beauticians Association.