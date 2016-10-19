Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
General News | 19 October 2016 22:36 CET

Season 2 of Hitz FM's Hottest DJ show launched in Accra

By MyJoyOnline

Leading entertainment radio station in Ghana, Hitz 103.9 FM, has officially launched the second edition of the ‘Hottest DJ’ competition, Wednesday.

The competition which aims at creating a platform for aspiring and practicing Disc Jockers (DJs) in the country to exhibit their talent and skills in the art was launched at the Multimedia premises at Kokomlemle, a suburb of Accra.

It was attended by all 52 contestants as well as entertainment personalities such as Billy Ocean of Accra-based Peace FM, Andy Dosty of Joy FM and Merqury Quaye of Hitz FM.

The 2016's edition of the 'Hottest DJ' programme would be hosted by Merqury Quaye, an outstanding showbiz personality in the country.

The show will have two contesting DJ’s in the studio every week to battle for supremacy after which they would be assessed based on their performances.

Criteria for the appraisal would be based on contestants finesse, accuracy, timing, music selection, the number of songs played and dressing of contestants.

The public would be offered the opportunity to vote via Hitz FM Facebook page. The overall performance of contestants consists of 40% public vote and 60% decision by the judges.

A documentary, profiling contestants in their neighborhoods would be aired on the Joy Prime channel on MultiTV. Videos of the contestants performing in the studio would be uploaded on the Hitz FM’s Facebook page as a way of soliciting for public votes.

Proposed judges for the show are Dj Black of Joy FM, Billy Ocean of Peace FM, Azigiza, Danny, Dj Lexis, Young Joe U-Beat P-Kay, Dj Victor and Woodman.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Noella Kharyne Yalley [Intern]

General News

"TEMPORA PATTET OCCULTA VERIITAS":"IN TIME,TIME ALL HIDDEN TRUTHS SHALL BE REVEALED"
By: T.BUSHBY - K.OWARE
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img