Season 2 of Hitz FM's Hottest DJ show launched in Accra

Leading entertainment radio station in Ghana, Hitz 103.9 FM, has officially launched the second edition of the ‘Hottest DJ’ competition, Wednesday.

The competition which aims at creating a platform for aspiring and practicing Disc Jockers (DJs) in the country to exhibit their talent and skills in the art was launched at the Multimedia premises at Kokomlemle, a suburb of Accra.

It was attended by all 52 contestants as well as entertainment personalities such as Billy Ocean of Accra-based Peace FM, Andy Dosty of Joy FM and Merqury Quaye of Hitz FM.

The 2016's edition of the 'Hottest DJ' programme would be hosted by Merqury Quaye, an outstanding showbiz personality in the country.

The show will have two contesting DJ’s in the studio every week to battle for supremacy after which they would be assessed based on their performances.

Criteria for the appraisal would be based on contestants finesse, accuracy, timing, music selection, the number of songs played and dressing of contestants.

The public would be offered the opportunity to vote via Hitz FM Facebook page. The overall performance of contestants consists of 40% public vote and 60% decision by the judges.

A documentary, profiling contestants in their neighborhoods would be aired on the Joy Prime channel on MultiTV. Videos of the contestants performing in the studio would be uploaded on the Hitz FM’s Facebook page as a way of soliciting for public votes.

Proposed judges for the show are Dj Black of Joy FM, Billy Ocean of Peace FM, Azigiza, Danny, Dj Lexis, Young Joe U-Beat P-Kay, Dj Victor and Woodman.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Noella Kharyne Yalley [Intern]