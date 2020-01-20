Street Ajebutter opens 2020 with "Ghana Jollof" official music video

Enigmatic Afropop artiste, Street Ajebutter has released a spanking new music video for 2020 for his hit single "GHANA JOLLOF". The beautiful video is directed by the talented Mickey Johnson.

"Ghana Jollof" has smooth groove, set on an urban environment depicting the rising pop culture that comes with the rise of the Afrobeats genre. A perfect video for a perfect song.

This is the kind of investment we need in visual production to help promote African songs to the global level. Great picture quality and we want to say kudos to BM Music, the record label behind the amazing works of Street Ajebutter.

"Ghana Jollof" talks about the amazing and lovely ladies of Ghana, a metaphor for the tasty jollof rice from Ghana.

Enjoy this beautiful video and share to your friends with the hashtag #GhanaJollof.