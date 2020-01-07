Great Vocal! Singer Lyzzy Bae Drops New Mash Up Dubbed "Ginger" By News Desk Uprising high life singer Elizabeth Ampah Kyei known in showbiz as Lyzzy Bae has dropped a new mash-up dubbed "Ginger Mash Up" to start 2020.The Crew Cut Entertainment signee, Ginger Mash Up is made up of songs from award-winning high life singer Kuami Eugene, Nigerian singer Simi and former Lynx Entertainment signee MzVee.The two times Central Music Awards female vocalist nominee is just using this mash-up to pave way for 2020 songs she is about to release.Dvice Keyz recorded the audio and directed the video as well.
