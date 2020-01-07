ModernGhanalogo

07.01.2020 Entertainment

Great Vocal! Singer Lyzzy Bae Drops New Mash Up Dubbed "Ginger"

By News Desk

Uprising high life singer Elizabeth Ampah Kyei known in showbiz as Lyzzy Bae has dropped a new mash-up dubbed "Ginger Mash Up" to start 2020.

The Crew Cut Entertainment signee, Ginger Mash Up is made up of songs from award-winning high life singer Kuami Eugene, Nigerian singer Simi and former Lynx Entertainment signee MzVee.

The two times Central Music Awards female vocalist nominee is just using this mash-up to pave way for 2020 songs she is about to release.

Dvice Keyz recorded the audio and directed the video as well.

