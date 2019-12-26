Rowi Ryda - Bronya

News spread about the signing of Rowi Ryda to Young Mission Entertainment. The female songstress has released firsts single titled "Bronya". It's a song for the festive season with has singles out men coming from the diaspora. It has catchy phrase which talks about them coming to cause havoc in people's relationship. The song was produced by Cash Two Beatz.

It has a music video attached to it which was shot and directed by Snares. Mickey Osei Berko aka Master Richard plays the role of a borga who has returned with loads of cash to spend.