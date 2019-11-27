Ama Slay turns it up with new single & video

Ama Slay some time now has been described as one of Ghana's most exciting new artists to watch out for in 2020.

Ghanaian songstress Ama Slay has released her new single titled 'Turn it up'. In this song and video, Ama Slay talks about her being a diva, how bad and dapper she is.

The song is basically about herself and how she's going to turn it up. The video is colorful and breathtaking.

She turned it a notch higher in this video and definitely looked good.

The video was directed by renowned music video director, Yaw Skyface. He did a wonderful job and more reason why you should check out this video.