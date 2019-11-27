I Want To F!nger Fantana - Ex-Doe Shockingly Reveals

Veteran hiplife artiste Richard Kwasi Siaw Akrofi popularly known as Ex-Doe has revealed that he will love to f!nger Rufftown Records signee Fantana.

[caption id="attachment_102688" align="aligncenter" width="753"]Veteran Hiplife musician,Ex-Doe[/caption]

Speaking in an interview with First Lady on 'Time With The Stars' on BrownGHTV, the 'Maba' hitmaker revealed that he would love to f!nger the Rufftown Records signee in order to trend.

According to one of the pioneers of the hiplife movement, music has become so easy these days and that many artistes focus on controversies just to trend.

He jokingly said that he will love to f!nger songstress Fantana in order to trend since that has become the norm in the music industry.

"The new crop of artists think of beef or create controversies. Some media people have set an agenda for controversies. When you become so smooth and too normal, they won't play your songs. Someone once told me to create controversy just to trend" Ex-Doe opined.

"I want to f!nger this new girl. I will f!nger Fantana, She is fresh. Please don't tell anyone" Ex-Doe jokingly told First Lady in an interview on BrownGH TV's 'Time With The Stars'.

Ex-Doe is regarded as one of the pioneers of the hiplife genre of music and he is remembered for his hit song 'Daavi Mede Kuku'.

He boasts of smashing hit songs like Maba,yebre,daavi mede kuku,gogo wo ho, Comfort,Good one among others.

Source: browngh.com