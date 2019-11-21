Bisa Kdei - Anadwo (Official Video)

Black Legendary Music label boss, Bisa Kdei drops the visuals for his current release titled "Anadwo"

The party starter song doesn't just talk about the fun activities in life, it comes with a very danceable and groovy beat that will make you want to move your feet

Directed by Yaw Skyface, the video for "Anadwo" brings to live different dance moves that will make you want to dance.

The multiple award winning singer will be performing "Anadwo" and many other songs at his maiden #BisaFest concert happening inside Pearly Gate Gardens, East Legon on December 20th.

You need to definitely get your dancing shoes on and enjoy this new video from Bisa Kdei below