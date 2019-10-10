Patoranking releases Open Fire video featuring Busiswa

African superstar, Patoranking has today unveiled the visuals for previously release track “Open Fire“ featuring Busiswa off his most talked about second album “Wilmer” which was released back in May 2019.

Coming off the heels of his spectacular performance at the BB Naija finale just few days ago, Patoranking definitely continues to reach new heights with his visuals for all his songs.

Shot and directed by Simon Coleman of Giant Films, the Open Fire video is a colorful-filled movie with energetic dance moves and an eclectic wardrobe that certainly gets you moving when watching it.