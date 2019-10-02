Tokz debut E.P, NEW DAY officially launched

Granted soul Entertainment signee Tokz has officially released his first body of work, the "NEW DAY" EP.

The much-anticipated 6-tracks, 21 minutes 35 seconds Extended Play project is a power-packed afro-beats and Hip Hop album features Edem, Quamina MP and Toga Vee.

The EP which is available on all music streaming platform had its launch party on September 24 at Tema inside Passion Night Club.

Celebrities including Kafui Day, Hon Minister, Pauis Hadzide, Edem, Dj Martin Rouny, King One Beatz, Sizzla one, Paradise One,Volta Prince, Paul Anku, Paul Basic, Rosky, Wisdom Shallom, and C.E.O of Denyigba radio, Mr. Ahiable Abraham came through to support Tokz.

Performing for close to 2hrs non-stop, Tokz entertained guest with his performances of all songs on the NEW DAY EP as well some of his old songs not featured on the project. C.E.O of VRMG, EDEM, Toga Vee, Rosky, Paul Basic, and many others performed on the night.

According to the ‘Enueglo’ singer, the name of the project, NEW DAY symbolizes his new turn in his life as a musician.