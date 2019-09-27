Ms Forson hits Ghanaian music lovers with 'Libido' & 'Wo Be Su'

Finally the much talked about Ms. Forson, hits Ghanaian music lovers with her first two official singles, 'Libido' and 'Wo Be Su'. The young Ms. Forson is a prolific songwriter, guitarist and keyboardist who grew up in a musical home with her father as an army band director and an equally supportive mother. Armed with nothing but talent and a voluptuous figure , it's taken the young Gloria Forson 8 months after meeting the Black Avenue Muzik team to birth her own official records after helping write for other acts over the years.

Her first time on stage was at the Kundum Festival last two weekends in Axim where she treated thousands of music lovers to her unreleased songs. She made the headlines as they sang along to her unreleased song 'Libido' and her 'Fvck Boys - Tulenkey Cover'.

Enjoy her first two singles as she joins the fray of talented females in the Ghanaian music industry ready to take Ghana to higher heights.

'Wo Be Su' by Ms Forson produced by Rony Turn Me Up is a playful record however with an underlying message speaking against the ills of domestic violence against women in our society.

And 'Libido' is however self explanatory from the title also produced by ace producer 'Rony Turn Me Up'.