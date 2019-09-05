Larruso drops video for “Killy Killy” – WATCH

JadonShatta Entertainment signed act, Larruso is officially out with the visuals to his street jam, “Killy Killy” produced by JayNero.

Larruso is a rising Ghanaian Musician who performs and records both Afrobeats and Reggae/Dancehall Musical Genre.

The Official Video which depicts the ever loyal unconditional love of the people of Accra Newtown where Larruso hails was shot and directed by Abeiku Simonson.