Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
31.07.2019 Entertainment

Koo Ntakra – Ohemaa ft. Eno Barony

By Staff Writer

Koo Ntakra teams up with female rapper Eno Barony to bring us this delightful hip hop song ‘OHEMAA’.

The two hardcore rappers as many would love to see going hard on such a beat rather showed their soft spots in a love web, as the ‘King of Kofcity’ tries to win her queen (Ohemaa) ‘Yaa Asantewaa’ with his rap toast.

Koo Ntakra and Eno Barony’s chemistry on this HypeLyix produced beat is one that is definitely going to catch fire on the streets, especially for the ladies to vibe and bounce to.

TOP STORIES

Gov't Says Suspension Of PDS’ Concession Won't Affect Power

8 hours ago

Gov’t Suspends PDC Concession Agreement

8 hours ago

body-container-line