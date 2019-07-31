Koo Ntakra – Ohemaa ft. Eno Barony

Koo Ntakra teams up with female rapper Eno Barony to bring us this delightful hip hop song ‘OHEMAA’.

The two hardcore rappers as many would love to see going hard on such a beat rather showed their soft spots in a love web, as the ‘King of Kofcity’ tries to win her queen (Ohemaa) ‘Yaa Asantewaa’ with his rap toast.

Koo Ntakra and Eno Barony’s chemistry on this HypeLyix produced beat is one that is definitely going to catch fire on the streets, especially for the ladies to vibe and bounce to.